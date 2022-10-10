Every WWE Money In The Bank Cash-In, Ranked

The WWE's Money in the Bank ladder match has been going strong since its inception in 2005. The prize is the Money in the Bank contract enclosed in a briefcase, which guarantees its holder a one-time shot at any championship within a year's time. The contract has allowed new stars to jumpstart their careers and established stars to add to their list of accomplishments. It has also provided some of the most memorable ladder match moments in wrestling history, as superstars have cashed in their contracts at opportune and often unexpected times.

Not all cash-ins have been exciting, though. Some have been disappointing or straight up lame. Some were exciting in the moment, but either made no sense upon further judgment or led to nowhere in the long term. The good thing is that most have been exciting and surprising, and many have created some of the loudest crowd reactions of the past two decades.

Twenty-seven superstars have cashed in Money in the Bank since the first one in 2006. This list ranks all 27, taking into account elements such as storylines, crowd reaction, surprise factor and the aftermath of the cash-ins.