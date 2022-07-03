A new United States Champion was crowned during the WWE Money In The Bank premium live event.

Bobby Lashley defeated Theory via submission to become the new United States Champion.

This win marks Lashley’s third United States Title reign. Lashley first held the title from May 2006 to July 2006. His second reign was from August 2020 to February 2021.

Before losing tonight, Theory had held the title since the April 18 episode of “RAW.” He had defeated Finn Balor to become the champion.

