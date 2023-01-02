Wrestlers Who Got Into Fights With Fans

At a professional wrestling event, the focus of the show is on the competitors booked to perform in the ring. There is an invisible boundary between the predetermined action of the squared circle and the real reactions of those in the crowd. There's also the physical boundary of the guardrail meant to restrict the spectators to their area. Some events lack these barriers or proper security, leading to zealous onlookers rushing to the ring.

In some instances, these are mere spur-of-the-moment incidents involving fans having too much to drink and wanting to be a part of the show. Other times, these are premeditated acts perpetrated by fans who seek to cause problems. In the heat of a match, a wrestler doesn't know why this intruder is the ring nor their intent. In order to ensure their safety, wrestlers may defuse the situation using physical force until security arrives to haul the instigator out of the venue.

These confrontations aren't restricted to the ring, as wrestlers are known public figures who are bound to be recognized out and about. While most fan interactions are ones of admiration, others seek to antagonize real people for their kayfabe actions and score a quick moment in the spotlight. In some cases, this can lead to physical altercations with potential legal ramifications. Here are 15 wrestlers who have gotten into fights with fans.