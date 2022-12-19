Maki Itoh Says She Wouldn't Accept An Offer From WWE

One popular Joshi star has seemingly shut the door on a future WWE run. For many wrestlers around the world, signing with WWE is a major goal. These performers feel that being a part of WWE means that they've made it to the top of the industry. This isn't the case for everyone, however, especially with the emergence of AEW. For Maki Itoh, her loyalty to another promotion appears to have put the kibosh on potentially linking up with WWE. Speaking to Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, Itoh explained why signing with WWE is unlikely.

"So, the reason she became this popular, or one of the reasons she became this popular is thanks to AEW," Itoh said through a translator. "So, whatever happens, even if WWE gave her a cheeky offer from nowhere, she would not accept it and she would just stay beside AEW all the way." Itoh most famously appeared on the May 18, 2022 episode of "AEW Dynamite." She fell short in her match against Britt Baker in the opening round of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, her second appearance on the show. She has also appeared on "AEW: Dark Elevation," and during the Buy-In prior to Revolution 2021.

Itoh continues to keep herself busy all over the world. In Japan, she is often seen working TJPW shows. She recently performed in a six-woman tag team match during a December 3 TJPW show, teaming with Miyu Yamashita and Moka Miyamoto to defeat Arisu Endo, Hikari Noa, and Yuka Sakazaki. Outside of Japan, Itoh has also taken advantage of a slew of bookings on the American independent scene.

