Britt Baker Personally Asked Tony Khan To Work With This AEW Star

It's tough to argue that anyone has found greater success in the AEW Women's Division than Britt Baker, D.M.D. The former AEW Women's Champion has always been positioned at the top of the card, whether it be in a title match, her win in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, or, more recently, facing a legend like Saraya. But Baker's best friend and in-ring ally, the newly crowned Interim AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter, is finally getting to share that spotlight with Baker.

"I'm so incredibly proud of Jamie," Baker told "Busted Open Radio" before Full Gear. "I mean, I literally hand-picked Jamie. I went to Tony Khan and said, 'Hey, we need this girl,' because I wrestled her in the UK in a dive bar years ago, and we've been friends ever since. I am Jamie's #1 fan. There's nobody out there that wants Jamie to win this title more than I do because it is her time. This is Jamie Hayter's era right now, and I get to be along for the ride."

Some fans question if Baker will stay by Hayter's side now that she's captured Championship gold, which the D.M.D. finds comical. She stands by her friendship with Hayter and says it was always her intention to see Hayter at the top of the division, as evidenced by Baker's help during Hayter's title win. "I don't understand what these fans are up in a roar about – what's better for Jamie Hayter than to have the face of the women's division in her corner, on her side? That, to me, doesn't make much sense."