New Details On Aftermath Of Thunder Rosa Breaking Jamie Hayter's Nose

Earlier this week on "AEW Dynamite," it was announced that Thunder Rosa was bowing out of her scheduled defense of the AEW Women's World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view due to injury. It was announced that AEW will instead have a four-way match at All Out to crown an Interim AEW Women's World Champion. The match will consist of the top-ranked contender Toni Storm, former champions Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter.

Hayter had a title shot against Rosa earlier this month at Battle of the Belts III, a match that saw Rosa accidentally break Hayter's nose. Now, a new report from Fanbyte is shedding light on the situation that played out backstage following that match.

While it was reported that Rosa was "hiding in the bathroom," this may have been a misinterpretation of the actual series of events that played out backstage. According to sources that talked to Fanbyte's David Bixenspan, after the match, Rosa "sprinted" from the ring and was nowhere to be seen. When Rosa reemerged, she was told about the injury to Hayter. Sources said that Rosa was apologetic after hearing about the injury before she went to a bathroom and locked herself inside.

This comes not too long after it was speculated that Rosa and Baker were having problems with each other. This may have been a factor in the original match at All Out changing, which was scheduled to have Storm go over and take the AEW Women's Championship away from Rosa.