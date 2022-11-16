Britt Baker Reflects On AEW All Out Controversy

The AEW All Out pay-per-view made headlines for all the wrong reasons in September. Now ahead of Full Gear, AEW's final pay-per-view of the year, former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, D.M.D. reflected on the controversy that stemmed from All Out.

"I mean, there's good days and bad days in wrestling," Baker said on "Busted Open Radio." "To be a wrestler, you have to put that behind you, and it's on to the next one. That's if you had the best pay-per-view of your life last pay-per-view, or your first one ever, or if everything fell apart, it does not matter. It's on to the next one. It's almost like that one didn't happen. You can't rely on the coattails of the last pay-per-view to have a great one."

What was supposed to be a night of celebration for CM Punk, who won the AEW World Championship for the second time at All Out, ultimately turned sour during and after the post-show media scrum. A visibly irate Punk sat next to AEW CEO Tony Khan in the press conference and verbally attacked his former friend Colt Cabana, former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, and AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). It was Punk's tirade about the latter that reportedly led to a skirmish upon his return to the locker room. Days later, Khan stripped Punk of his title and Omega and The Bucks of their AEW Trios Title and suspended them.

This Saturday at Full Gear, Baker will take on Saraya, who will be wrestling for the first time since suffering a neck injury in December 2017.

