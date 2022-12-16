GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted 2022 Live Coverage (12/16): Nick Gage Vs. Tony Deppen For The GCW World Championship
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.
Game Changer Wrestling presents Amerikaz Most Wanted 2022 from the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California. Ten matches are penciled in for the show, including Nick Gage defending the GCW World Championship against Tony Deppen. Gage faces the former Ring of Honor World Television Champion on the back of successful title defenses against Lio Rush, George South, and Cole Radrick, respectively. Meanwhile, Deppen is currently on a four-match undefeated streak in GCW heading into the title clash; the one-time GCW Extreme Champion last defeated Billie Starkz at GCW One Afternoon Only earlier this month.
Announced card prior to the show
* Nick Gage (c) vs. Tony Deppen for the GCW World Championship
* Joey Janela (c) vs. Pagango for the GCW Extreme Championship
* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. The RockNES Monsters (BHK and Yuma) for the GCW World Tag Team Championship
* Matt Cardona vs. Starboy Charlie
* Effy vs. Charles Mason
* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Blake Christian
* Cole Radrick vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alec Price vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Titus Alexander in a Scramble match
* Dark Sheik vs. Masha Slamovich
* Hunter Freeman vs. Sawyer Wreck
* Arez, ASF, and Komander vs. Gringo Loco, Latigo, and Toxin in a six-man tag team match
Scramble Match Opens The Show
Cole Radrick vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alec Price vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Titus Alexander in a Scramble match
Cartwheel does a cartwheel before the action begins. Price attempted a cartwheel, but he couldn't entirely execute it. All six performers avoided each other's moves. Price and Radrick went back and forth inside the ring. Alexander took Radrick down and sent him to the floor. Alexander then pulled off a cartwheel. Wayne entered the ring and battled Alexander. Wayne and Oliver worked together to take out Price. Cartwheel used his impressive offense to send Oliver and Wayne to the outside. Cartwheel dived from the top turnbuckle to the floor.
Radrick and Cartwheel exchanged shots in the center of the ring. Wayne and Alexander fought. Alexander delivered a combination of moves. Oliver returned to break up Alexander's cover. Oliver began to build momentum. Price stopped Oliver in his tracks. Price planted Oliver's face into the canvas. Cartwheel returned and took out Price. Cartwheel leaped over the top rope to the floor. Radrick performed a moonsault from the apron. Wayne followed up with a moonsault to the outside from the top turnbuckle. Oliver, Price, and Alexander also leaped over the top rope.
Back inside the ring, Alexander delivered a double stomp to Cartwheel. Price and Cartwheel fought for the advantage. Every performer pulled off a move to stop the other's momentum. Cartwheel connected with a Shooting Star from the top to win.
Winner: Jack Cartwheel via pinfall