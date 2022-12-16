GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted 2022 Live Coverage (12/16): Nick Gage Vs. Tony Deppen For The GCW World Championship

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted 2022 Viewing Party.

Game Changer Wrestling presents Amerikaz Most Wanted 2022 from the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California. Ten matches are penciled in for the show, including Nick Gage defending the GCW World Championship against Tony Deppen. Gage faces the former Ring of Honor World Television Champion on the back of successful title defenses against Lio Rush, George South, and Cole Radrick, respectively. Meanwhile, Deppen is currently on a four-match undefeated streak in GCW heading into the title clash; the one-time GCW Extreme Champion last defeated Billie Starkz at GCW One Afternoon Only earlier this month.

Announced card prior to the show

* Nick Gage (c) vs. Tony Deppen for the GCW World Championship

* Joey Janela (c) vs. Pagango for the GCW Extreme Championship

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. The RockNES Monsters (BHK and Yuma) for the GCW World Tag Team Championship

* Matt Cardona vs. Starboy Charlie

* Effy vs. Charles Mason

* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Blake Christian

* Cole Radrick vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alec Price vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Titus Alexander in a Scramble match

* Dark Sheik vs. Masha Slamovich

* Hunter Freeman vs. Sawyer Wreck

* Arez, ASF, and Komander vs. Gringo Loco, Latigo, and Toxin in a six-man tag team match