Booker T Congratulates Two Former Students On Winning Major Championships

Booker T reveled in two of his former students' wins this week and credited his Reality of Wrestling brand for helping create the stars.

On the latest episode of Booker T's "The Hall of Fame" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer-turned-wrestling coach opened the show by shouting out Roxanne Perez and Athena for their title wins in "NXT" and Ring of Honor.

"I want to congratulate my girl Roxanne Perez for capturing the 'NXT' Women's Championship," Booker T said. "What's so cool about that [is that she's been a] Reality of Wrestling Champion, ROH Champion– first ever – and now 'NXT' Champion. That's a hell of a lot of accolades for someone so young."

Perez, 21, became one of the youngest singles champions in WWE history with a win over Mandy Rose.

"When she won, I wanted to give her that moment, but I wanted to jump in the ring," Booker T said.

After Tuesday's episode went off the air, Booker T went from his commentary position over to Perez and gave her a hug.

"She's a future Hall of Famer already," Booker T added. "Right now if she stays on this trajectory, she's going to be ... a leader 20 years from now and going to the hall of fame, thanking me [when] I'm old. I'm looking forward to it."

Booker T also recognized Athena for winning the ROH Women's Championship at Final Battle while also advising her to work less stiffly in the ring in order to preserve her career.

"Athena, make sure you follow the guidelines of Reality of Wrestling."

