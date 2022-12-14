Backstage News On Roxanne Perez's WWE NXT Title Win

Things can change very quickly within the world of professional wrestling. Just ask Mandy Rose and Roxanne Perez. On Tuesday night, Rose's 413-day reign as "NXT" Women's Champion ended thanks to Perez. The news only got worse from there for the former champion, however. Not even 24 hours later, WWE would reportedly release Rose due to the content she had been releasing on her page via FanTime. So if you thought that sudden title change felt like a spur-of-the-moment decision, you wouldn't be entirely wrong.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer tweeted about it this afternoon, saying "There's a lot to the Mandy Rose firing today, and the title change last night was a last-minute decision based on the fact she was getting fired and not the original plan." Again, Rose held the belt for a staggering 413 days, making her the third-longest reigning women's champion in "NXT" history — behind only Asuka (522 days) and Shayna Baszler (416 days). So seeing that streak end so suddenly, and not even on a premium live event, makes much more sense now with the added context.

As for Perez, this title triumph comes fresh off her "NXT" Deadline victory over the weekend, which saw her win the first-ever Women's Iron Survivor Challenge by getting the better of Zoey Stark, Kiana James, Core Jade, and Indi Hartwell for an eventual shot at the women's title. For the 21-year-old dubbed "The Prodigy," her dreams are already being realized. And while the circumstances surrounding the sudden swerve may be murky, that's certainly not on Perez.