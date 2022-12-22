Liv Morgan Reveals How She Got Her Start In WWE

Former WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan has detailed how she ended up signing with WWE. Morgan is a major player in WWE's women's division, but she got her foot in the door thanks to being in the right place at the right time.

During an appearance on "Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder," Morgan recalled that not long after meeting her personal trainer, the wheels were set into motion for her WWE run.

"I was fortunate enough to meet this world renowned strength and conditioning coach named Joe DeFranco," Morgan said. "He trains professional athletes. So, he trains Triple H, and after training with him for a week or two, he pretty much told WWE like, 'Hey, I have this girl here. She loves WWE, she's athletic, she's been training with me. I think she may be worth a look for a tryout.' So, they gave my information, and then six months later I flew for my tryout, and then I got signed, and like the rest is history. It just was like right moment, right time. It was insane."

Morgan said she had been a wrestling fan since she was about 5 years old. She has four older brothers and was a "tomboy" growing up because she wanted to be just like her brothers. She said she used WWE to escape from the real world and knew in her mind pretty early on that she wanted to perform inside the ring.

