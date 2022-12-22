Kylie Rae Gets Shout-Out From WWE Hall Of Famer After Making Debut

One WWE Hall of Famer has high praise for Kylie Rae. Rae was recently seen on WWE programming, appearing in a singles match against Dana Brooke on "Main Event." She worked under the name Briana Ray, and ultimately lost the match. Rae tweeted out on Twitter that she was very emotional backstage following the bout.

Booker T has plenty to be proud of with Rae, as she was trained by him at Reality of Wrestling. During a recent edition of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the six-time former world champion lauded Rae for her appearance on "Main Event."

"I wanna congratulate Kylie Rae, man," Booker said. "She got another tryout with WWE. Hopefully it works out for her, and she gets another chance to make another run at this thing because talking about Roxanne [Perez], Kylie Rae, there's another one, man. She's just as good. I saw a quote on Twitter that said, 'Reality of Wrestling, we don't create wrestlers, we create stars.' That's exactly what we do. So, Kylie Rae, hopefully she'll get her shot."

Rae was expected to be a major player in AEW's women's division back in 2019. Surprisingly, she asked for and was granted her release from the company. Rae then worked for Impact Wrestling before announcing her retirement. The retirement was short-lived, as she worked shows for the NWA before appearing on "Main Event." It's unknown whether she has been offered or has signed a deal with WWE.

