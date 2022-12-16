Kylie Rae Reveals WWE Star Caught Her 'Crying Hard' Backstage After Debut

Kylie Rae was admittedly overcome with emotions following her WWE in-ring debut against Dana Brooke, which aired on this week's "WWE Main Event" on Hulu.

According to Rae, she was bawling uncontrollably in the backstage area and had to be comforted by "Raw" superstar Mustafa Ali.

"One of the best parts [of my debut] was Ali catching me crying HARD," Rae tweeted Thursday. "He's a real one, grateful for you. What a night #TYSM."

Through another tweet, Rae put over Brooke as a "really good" first opponent while reacting to a video of her WWE debut.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page sent out a "Well done! Proud of you Kylie" message to Rae for celebrating 14 months of sobriety earlier this week, which incidentally coincided with her WWE in-ring debut.

Rae's journey to the WWE has been a tumultuous one, to say the least. Last October, a cloud of uncertainty hung over her future as a pro wrestler, as Rae pulled out of a scheduled NWA date due to a "relapse situation." Rae would subsequently admit she needed "further help" to overcome her gradual regression brought about by her consumption of marijuana and alcohol. However, she would also express optimism about returning to wrestling "a healthier version of myself," and has seemingly succeeded in her endeavor. Upon returning to a Freelance Wrestling event last November, Rae has been actively wrestling for promotions such as NWA, GCW, and RevPro, and was also part of NJPW's "Rumble On 44th Street" event earlier this year.

At this point, it's unknown if Rae – now going by the name Briana Ray – has signed a full-time WWE contract or if her match against Brooke was part of her WWE tryout, which got underway last week at the WWE Performance Center. The veteran wrestler was reportedly "in high spirits" after the week-long tryouts, and her recent tweets seem to indicate that WWE fans haven't seen the last of her. Others who participated in the tryouts include KC Navarro, Dutch and Vincent Marseglia.