Backstage News On How WWE Listed Kylie Rae Internally

Fans in attendance at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum were treated to a surprise before "WWE Raw" as former AEW star Kylie Rae showed up during the taping of "WWE Main Event." Competing under the name of Briana Ray, she got the chance to wrestle Dana Brooke in singles competition, coming up short against the former WWE 24/7 Champion.

Internally in WWE, she was listed as "Kylie Ray," according to Fightful Select – a slight variation on her longtime in-ring name. However, when it comes to putting together the name she used for WWE programming, that'd appear to be a combination of this new spelling and her real name, which is Briana Rae.

Videos of Ray's entrance were quickly shared on social media as she was met with positive reactions from the fans in attendance. At the moment, it is unclear what the future holds for her, whether this was just a one-off appearance or a sign that she could be set for a deal with the company. She had been part of the latest WWE tryouts, which took place last week at the WWE Performance Center, alongside other notable indie talents: KC Navarro, Dutch, and Vincent Marseglia.

Ray's first match in wrestling transpired in 2016 for Booker T's Reality Of Wrestling. She then went on to become one of the hottest names on the independent scene prior to being one of AEW's initial signings. However, things didn't work out for her with Tony Khan's company as she asked for her release. She had previously retired from the business in 2020, but since June 2021, she has become active again in wrestling.