Kylie Rae announced on her Patreon she is stepping away from pro wrestling, and taking a break from social media.
Good morning,
I'm truly sorry for the pain I've caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell.
I'm also sorry that I wasn't able to get this out before your monthly subscription charge.
I wanted to take this time to say I am no longer a professional wrestler and am currently taking a break from social media. It's been a very hard decision to make but please understand.
When I am well, I will try to fulfill any obligations that have missed.
During this time, most tiers will not be able to be fulfilled, please feel free to unsubscribe from this membership/PatreonAccount.
Thank you for your understanding. <3
She has since deactivated her Twitter account, but currently remains on Instagram.
The announcement comes after Rae didn't appear at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory on October 24 for her Knockouts Championship Match against Deonna Purrazzo. Rae was replaced by Su Yung, who went on to win the title. Rae had reportedly driven into Nashville on Friday, but didn't show up at the building the next day for the PPV.
Back in March, Rae had worked out a long-term contract with Impact Wrestling. Before that, Rae had signed with All Elite Wrestling, leaving the company in September of last year.