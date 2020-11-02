Kylie Rae announced on her Patreon she is stepping away from pro wrestling, and taking a break from social media.

I'm truly sorry for the pain I've caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell.

I'm also sorry that I wasn't able to get this out before your monthly subscription charge.

I wanted to take this time to say I am no longer a professional wrestler and am currently taking a break from social media. It's been a very hard decision to make but please understand.

When I am well, I will try to fulfill any obligations that have missed.

During this time, most tiers will not be able to be fulfilled, please feel free to unsubscribe from this membership/PatreonAccount.

Thank you for your understanding. <3