Back in September, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed Kylie Rae had asked to be released from her contract after not appearing on the product since Double or Nothing in May. Rae didn't return to the ring for months reportedly due to a "medical issue."

There was speculation that Rae was bullied out of the company, but that was not the case. Earlier today, Rae commented on social media about her exit from AEW, stating that "nobody made me leave", and that she "needed to get my mind, body, and soul right with God."

Below are her full comments:

"I don't know how to start this and I can't speak on other's behalves. I can only speak for myself and what's in my heart. I don't know many rumors and honestly try to stay away from everything, obviously. But here: nobody made me leave. AEW took my career to new levels and I'm beyond grateful for every opportunity and experience that has come along the way and wish nothing but the best. It's a great group of people who truly love wrestling and just want everyone to succeed.

"I've always tried to be a good person but I make many mistakes along the way. I needed to get my mind, body, and soul right with God. I wish I had the answers but the truth is I don't. We all go through obstacles in life and we may want all the answers but we don't need them. It's God's plan and he has shown me what's truly important in life and to find a blessing in every moment because in the blink of an eye, everything can be gone. So instead of bashing, let's just love one another and appreciate what we have, or something like that lol sorry I'm awkward."

Rae returned to the ring in September and has since appeared for other promotions, like Impact Wrestling.