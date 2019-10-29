Kylie Rae has made quite a few headlines over the last few weeks as she was released from AEW and subsequently made her Impact debut a few weeks later at Bound for Glory.

However, it appears as though no long term deal has been made between Impact and Rae as Impact Co-Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore implied on an Impact media call in which Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman asked about Rae's status.

"We were happy and honored to have Kylie Rae as a surprise entrant in the 'Call Your Shot Gauntlet'. Kylie is an amazing performer and has a charisma that very few do. The door is certainly open if Kylie chooses that she's interested in being a part of Impact and I think she would excel in our amazing Knockouts Division. She is exactly what we like to feature which is talented, world-class female athletes with amazing personas and connects with an audience," stated D'Amore.

Impact is heading to AXS TV shortly and D'Amore was asked if there are any new plans for the Knockouts Division on their new network.

"We're always looking to add new talent because wrestling always has changeover. Its characters have to come in, they tell their story, go on their saga and then they move on somewhere else and we bring in new characters. So, we're always on the lookout for great talent," said D'Amore. "We saw some amazing talent in Kylie and otherwise at Bound for Glory. You're certainly gonna continue to see new talent emerge in the Knockouts Division and against male competitors."

D'Amore also discussed if the Knockouts Division could expand in terms of titles by bringing back the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

"As we continue to build a robust Knockouts Division, at some point in time we'll examine if it's a situation where we look to add Knockouts Tag Team Championships," stated D'Amore. "Or is it simply where we approach 2020 and we're on equal footing with intergender wrestling, will we see two of our amazing females team up to chase after the current Impact Tag Team Champions?

"Remember, they are the Impact World Tag Team Championships, not the Impact Men's World Tag Team Championships."

Impact Wrestling debuts on AXS TV tonight at 8/7c.

The full audio of Impact Wrestling's media call aired as part of today's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here. Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.