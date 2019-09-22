Last night, Kylie Rae returned to the ring at Freelance Wrestling / Freelance Underground Game of the Genders in Frankfort, Illinois.

Isaias Velazquez was originally scheduled to take on Shotzi Blackheart, but Blackheart wasn't able to make the event, so Rae filled in on short notice. Rae picked up the victory over her opponent.

Rae had been out of action for the past few months reportedly due to a medical issue.

Earlier this month it was revealed Rae had been released from All Elite Wrestling, but AEW President Tony Khan said there were "no hard feelings" with the split.

Below are videos / photos of Rae's entrance and match.