Last night, Kylie Rae returned to the ring at Freelance Wrestling / Freelance Underground Game of the Genders in Frankfort, Illinois.
Isaias Velazquez was originally scheduled to take on Shotzi Blackheart, but Blackheart wasn't able to make the event, so Rae filled in on short notice. Rae picked up the victory over her opponent.
Rae had been out of action for the past few months reportedly due to a medical issue.
Earlier this month it was revealed Rae had been released from All Elite Wrestling, but AEW President Tony Khan said there were "no hard feelings" with the split.
Below are videos / photos of Rae's entrance and match.
SHE'S BACK!!!!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/XiHLUFUcld— Tyler Edwards (@prince_petty_) September 22, 2019
#KylieRae makes her return to @FreelanceWres & @FreelanceUndrgd????!!!— TheRealFanBro (@therealfanbro) September 22, 2019
WHAT A MOMENT????!!!#GameOfGenders#FreelanceWrestling #FreelanceUnderground #ChicagoWrestling #IndyWrestling pic.twitter.com/TvZK2sWXa9
#KylieRae?? showing why she is number 1 at @FreelanceWres & @FreelanceUndrgd#GameOfGenders!#FreelanceWrestling #FreelanceUnderground #ChicagoWrestling #IndyWrestling pic.twitter.com/qyg0t2Q56H— TheRealFanBro (@therealfanbro) September 22, 2019
Kylie returns to wrestling @FreelanceWres @FreelanceUndrgd Pretty emotional night and the fans love her. pic.twitter.com/NoJX1zRZY0— Jon Larimore (@KMFDM97) September 22, 2019
#FreelanceIsHome #KylieRae pic.twitter.com/pPEZpTPNlJ— LUGO (@ChiveLuGo) September 22, 2019