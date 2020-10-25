Last night's Impact Knockouts Championship match between Deonna Purrazzo and Kylie Rae had to be changed after Rae didn't come to the venue on Saturday. Su Yung replaced Rae, and defeated Purrazzo to become the new champion.

F4WOnline reported last night Rae was out due to an injury, but have now said that report was false. In an update, F4WOnline is reporting today Impact didn't announce a change to the title match because they didn't know Rae's situation at the time. Currently, all that is known is that Rae drove into Nashville on Friday, but didn't come to the building on Saturday.

Fightful Select is reporting multiple wrestlers reached out to those close to Rae and were told she's "alive and well."

In regards to Heath's injury after last night's PPV, F4WOnline noted he suffered a hernia and will likely require surgery that will keep him out of action. After being taken to the hospital, Heath was back at the hotel late last night.

As noted, Heath was originally scheduled to win the "Call Your Shot" Battle Royal, which would have given him a future title shot opportunity, and a full-time contract with Impact. An audible was called to have Rhino win the match instead, which worked for his and Heath's storyline.