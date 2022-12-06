Kylie Rae And Top Indie Star Reportedly Get WWE Tryout

Following last week's WWE tryouts at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, "WWE NXT" is currently holding tryouts at the WWE Performance Center, according to PWInsider, which noted that tryouts will continue through the end of the week. The report indicated that two wrestlers trying out at WWE's training facility are Kylie Rae and KC Navarro.

Rae, who is known for her "smiley" gimmick, is a regular performer on the independent scene who recently worked for Game Changer Wrestling and Freelance Wrestling. Rae also has appeared for All Elite Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance. The 30-year-old Rae signed with AEW in 2019 and debuted at the company's inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view. However, later that year, Khan confirmed that Rae had left the promotion after requesting to be released from her contract. In 2020, while signed with Impact Wrestling, Rae announced that she would be retiring from in-ring competition to focus on her mental and physical health. She returned to the ring in June 2021 for Warrior Wrestling.

Navarro, who is making a name for himself on the independent circuit, is someone who reportedly has been on WWE's radar. According to Fightful, Navarro was being considered for a private tryout; it now appears that a private evaluation is underway. Navarro has previously performed for AEW and Major League Wrestling and is the reigning Warrior Wrestling World Champion.