WWE Reportedly Considering Special Tryout For KC Navarro

At only 23 years old, KC Navarro has been putting in the hard work to build up his name on the independent wrestling scene. Now it seems as though the talented young performer might have a shot at rising up the wrestling ranks sooner than later. Fightful Select reports that Navarro is on the radar of people inside WWE, and is being "considered" for a private tryout with the company in the weeks ahead.

Navarro was previously signed to MLW, but reportedly no longer has any active ties to the company. He currently wrestles for an assortment of independent promotions across the United States, such as Black Label Pro, DEFY, and Warrior Wrestling — where he is the reigning Warrior Wrestling Champion. Navarro has made appearances on "AEW Dark" in the past, including going one-on-one with the likes of Ricky Starks and Rey Fenix.

Over the last year, WWE has largely shifted away from bringing in as many independent wrestlers, placing more of a focus on young athletes from outside the industry. However, it's clear that they will still bring in talent who already hold a pedigree in wrestling under the right circumstances. Yesterday, the company announced a new class of recruits had reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin training.

With WWE reportedly having their sights set on Navarro, we'll just have to wait and see what the future holds for the young up-and-comer. It would not be a surprise to see Navarro pop up on "NXT" in the future, given his experience working for AEW and MLW.