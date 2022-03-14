After several months of rumors and speculation, it appears that former Ring of Honor Women’s Champion Rok-C is finally on her way to WWE.

According to PWInsider, the 20-year-old wrestler has indeed signed with WWE for the promotion’s NXT brand. No date was given for her potential start date.

PWInsider’s report confirms what many saw as the inevitable since Rok-C was released from her Ring of Honor contract, along with everyone else in ROH, late in 2021.

It was reported by F4WOnline in February that she had been offered a contract by WWE following her second tryout with the company. That same month, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who helped train Rok-C at his Reality of Wrestling promotion, seemingly confirmed that Rok-C had signed with WWE. He later stated he had misspoke on the matter but was still hopeful the promotion and her would come to an agreement.

Beginning her wrestling training at 13 years old, Rok-C began training under Booker T at 16 and eventually received training from former AAA luchador Daga and MLW luchador Gino Medina. She would work in Reality of Wrestling from 2018 to 2021, the same year she began appearing for Ring of Honor in their revamped Women’s Division.

Rok-C would defeat Miranda Alize at ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII to win a tournament to become the inaugural ROH Women’s World Champion; she had previously defeated Angelina Love, Sumie Sakai, and Quinn McKay (WWE’s Kelly Kincaid) in the tournament.

At 19 years old, Rok-C became the youngest talent in Ring of Honor history to hold a championship. She defended the title 9 times, notably against Willow Nightingale at ROH Final Battle and against Holidead on the last episode of ROH Wrestling under the Sinclair regime. She would drop the title to Deonna Purrazzo in a Winner Takes All match on the January 13 episode of Impact Wrestling.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts