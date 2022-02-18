WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T has recently spoken with MMA Fighting on SBN about two of his former students.

AQA has recently signed with AEW and Booker has now confirmed that Rok-C has signed with WWE. Booker discussed the passion that training upcoming wrestlers provide to him.

“One of my girls just debuted on AEW Dynamite with Jade Cargill. Her name’s AQA and they just, you know, signed her to a contract. It’s really, really cool. One of my girls, Rok-C, WWE just signed her,” Booker T confirmed. “She was my youngest champion in Reality Of Wrestling. Started with me at fantasy camp, she was 13 years old. Her dream was to be the Reality Of Wrestling Champion.

“You know, I’ve got guys out there floating around, all over the world right now and that’s, that’s my passion. Literally, that’s my passion. Just working with young guys from an in-ring perspective, from a mental perspective, from just a life perspective. I don’t know why, I don’t know why, but it gives me purpose.”

Booker T also spoke about his personal work within WWE. Right now, he is used in the broadcasting team, being part of the Kick-Off shows for the premium events. However, the former commentator revealed that he is starting to get ready to do some other projects with the company.

“I just do the kickoff show. I got a few other opportunities on the table that I’m getting ready to start doing here in a little bit with WWE. But, I got my wrestling school, I got the radio show,” he said. “You know, I’m part of a betting site. I got, I got like so much stuff going on right now, it’s not even funny, I love what I’m doing. I don’t want to stop. I’m so content being where I am right now and I think I’m, I’m more so content because this has been my plan.

“I never had a plan in life as far as how I was going to make it. Once I found myself in the door and I got into WCW, I remember I was 30 years old and I was trying to figure out, you know x how I was going to retire, what I was going to do next and this is it. You know, people say, you know, like I say, you know, see me there with the media room, you know, asking questions.

“I’m not doing it because of the money or anything like that. But I realize those correspondents, those guys, they call journalists, those guys make a lot of money. So I say let me see if I can try to finagle my way into that. You know, because, I think, you know, in the press squad, my questions was just as good as any journalist that was asking questions. I think I was able to relate with the fighters, more so than the journalists, so I think I fit right in, I fit in perfectly.”

