In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, AEW President Tony Khan talked about the current program between top AEW stars Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley. Recently, Danielson made an offer to Moxley to form a team in order to take over AEW together. Tony Khan was pleased with the buzz the segment generated and believes it will continue to maintain interest as Moxley makes his decision.

“I was very impressed and thrilled with the excitement and the buzz of Danielson and Moxley in the ring together,” Khan said. “We’ve been building to that moment, and people are very interested in what Danielson had to say and Moxley’s reaction to it. When our fans respond, I’m always listening.”

Tony Khan also touched upon Danielson’s role backstage helping out talent, most notably AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Cargill recently mentioned on Talk Is Jericho that she had begun working with Danielson to improve, and Khan revealed that he had asked Danielson to work with Cargill.

“Off-screen, Bryan is such a valuable resource,” Khan said. “I recently asked him and Jade Cargill, who is already starting an amazing run as our TBS champion, to work together. I think Bryan is the world’s greatest pro wrestler, and he has such valuable insight. Jade is incredibly driven, and Bryan’s been a great mentor to her so far.”

