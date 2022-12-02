Big E And Grayson Waller Play Good Cop/Bad Cop At WWE Tryout

The latest round of WWE tryouts have been taking place this week at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Notably, it wasn't just WWE officials who were overseeing potential new NIL (Next In Line) recruits, as "NXT's" Grayson Waller stopped by, as well as former WWE Champion Big E.

In videos posted on the WWE Recruit Instagram page, participants were shown being put through their paces. In one clip, Big E gives a motivational speech about his humble beginnings getting into the industry, explaining how he connected with the athletes looking to earn a WWE contract. Big E, who is currently sidelined after breaking his neck earlier this year on "WWE SmackDown," encouraged all the prospects to have fun, bring their best, and come ready to change their lives.

In a separate video posted on Instagram, "NXT" star Grayson Waller spoke to those trying out. Waller was shown reminding the former college athletes taking part about how they needed to show more energy in the ring. The Australian wrestler was highlighted questioning the participants about becoming a star, suggesting that if they wanted to succeed, then they needed to show it with a renewed spark after their lunch break. No further details have been disclosed on the identities of those taking part in the two-day tryout, though it's said that up to 35 athletes were in attendance.

Last month, WWE revealed that they had signed a cohort of new athletes, who would begin training at the WWE Performance Center. The individuals signed were said to be from WWE's tryouts that took place during SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, Tennessee, which Big E also attended. The November recruits were presented to fans during the November 8 episode of "NXT."