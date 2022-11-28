Details On WWE Next Round Of Tryouts Happening This Week

WWE is back in recruitment mode.

WWE's search for "Next In Line" talent under the company's new leadership continues this week with a two-day tryout at IMG Academy, a renowned athletic prep school located in Bradenton, Florida. The tryout will be held Wednesday and Thursday, with somewhere between 30 and 35 former college athletes expected to take part.

"There are countless examples of top talent that came into the business via college sports, but there hasn't always been a system built out of it," WWE's head of talent operations and strategy James Kimball said of the tryout. "That's what we're trying to create here, a true talent development pathway into WWE for college athletes."

Along with Kimball, several "NXT" performers are expected to be at the tryout, presumably to work with the potential future talent in the ring. The report also notes that New Day member Ettore "Big E" Ewen will be present. Ewen has been out of action since suffering a broken neck during a tag team match on "WWE SmackDown" in March of this year. Kimball states that Ewen is a "critical part" of the company's search for NIL talent, as he is a former collegiate athlete himself and can relate to the talent the company is looking to recruit.

WWE officials will reportedly be looking at the athletes' ability to take direction, "the manner in which they perform in traditional professional wrestling scenarios," performance on the microphone, and raw athletic ability.

"We're just scratching the surface," Kimball said. "We've been working on this for a year, and it's going to take years, but we're growing. We're adding quality and depth, and the work is just starting with college athletes nationwide."