Big E Gives The Latest Recovery Update On His Broken Neck

On the March 11th edition of "SmackDown," Big E suffered a horrific injury after he landed on his neck following a botched Belly-to-Belly from Ridge Holland. The former WWE Champion has been recovering since, undergoing major surgery and rehabbing the injury.

"The issue right now is my C1 is not completely ossifying, it's not completely forming at the bone," Big E said while on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin." "It appears to be healing fibrously ... It's good enough that they're not worried about me in my day-to-day life, they're cool with clearing me, like I don't need a brace anymore ... But, I'm not cleared to, you know, be taking off and hitting suicide spears. They want to take a look at it again after a year ... The upside is right now I have no nerve issues, there is no tingling, no weakness. I've been in the gym since two weeks after breaking my neck."

Big E broke his C1 in two different places, and also his C6. However, the muscle of the New Day has made strives and posted a video a while back of him throwing away his neck brace he needed the first few months following his surgery.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.