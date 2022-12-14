Kylie Rae Reacts To WWE Debut As She Marks Personal Milestone

Kylie Rae is well on her way now.

A little under 14 months ago, Rae pulled out of an NWA event due to a "relapse situation," and subsequently admitted her battles were not "a quick fix" and that she needed "further help" to overcome them. Through a statement, Rae regretfully informed that she was "masking the pain through marijuana and alcohol" during her gradual regression that began in August 2021, but equally expressed optimism of returning to wrestling "a healthier version of myself."

It appears Rae's efforts are starting to pay off. In the same week as her WWE in-ring debut, Rae is celebrating 14 months of sobriety.

"Life is so beautiful," Rae tweeted Tuesday night. "14 months sober today."

Life is so beautiful. 14 months sober today.🥹❤️🙏🏼 — KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) December 14, 2022

The likes of Lance Storm, Matt Camp, Veda Scott and Alex Gracia congratulated Rae on her impressive milestone.

Through another tweet, Rae reacted to photos of her "WWE Main Event" match against Dana Booke, expressing gratitude to WWE for giving her an opportunity, and to the fans for supporting her through a tumultuous journey in pro wrestling.

"IS THIS REAL LIFE," Rae exclaimed. "Thank you @WWE #MainEvent #ThursdayNightVibez. Beyond grateful. Ok back to crying again omg."

IS THIS REAL LIFE 😭😭😭 Thank you @WWE #MainEvent #ThursdayNightVibez

Beyond grateful. 🙏🏼 Ok back to crying again omg. 🥹😭 pic.twitter.com/UAfCjyQsMO — KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) December 14, 2022

As reported earlier, Rae will be going by the name "Briana Ray" in the WWE. At this point, it's unknown if Rae has signed a full-time WWE contract or if her match on this week's "WWE Main Event" was part of her tryout, which began last week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. According to Fightful Select, Rae "seemed in high spirits" after the week-long tryouts, and her recent tweets seem to indicate that WWE audiences haven't seen the last of her.