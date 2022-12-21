Maki Itoh Names Male AEW And NJPW Stars She Wants To Wrestle

Maki Itoh, who has made a handful of appearances in AEW over the past two years, named two dream opponents she'd like to face, but neither is from the promotion's women's division.

On the latest episode of "Ten Count," the Japanese wrestling star told host Steve Fall that two men are atop her list of dream opponents.

Itoh last appeared on AEW "Dynamite" in May, when she took part in the Owen Hart Cup and lost to Britt Baker. Since then, Itoh has appeared twice on AEW "Dark: Elevation," teaming with fellow Japanese wrestler Emi Sakura.

Speaking through a translator during the interview, Itoh told Fall she wants to remain loyal to AEW. "One of the reasons she became this popular is thanks to AEW," Itoh's translator said. "So whatever happens, even if WWE gave her a cheeky offer from nowhere, she would not accept it."

Fall then asked Itoh whether there's any "dream" opponents she has in mind in AEW. "Definitely, she wants to face Orange Cassidy," the translator said, relaying Itoh's answer. "It's one opponent she'd really like to go against in the future."

Itoh later said another dream opponent would be NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. "Whether it's Orange Cassidy or Minoru Suzuki, she doesn't really see them as male opponents, she sees them as wrestlers," the translator said. "That's what her state of mind is when she says she wants to fight these people. She just thinks that these two people, these wrestlers are really interesting people to go against."

The translator clarified that Itoh named two men in her answer because "there's not really any female wrestlers that stand out who she really wants to go against right now."