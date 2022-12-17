Athena Set To Defend ROH Women's Title At Indie Event

It was first reported in October that AEW star Athena was going to face Tokyo Joshi-Pro Wrestling star, Miyu Yamashita. Now on December 17, Prestige Wrestling announced via Twitter that Athena will be defending her ROH Women's Title against Yamashita.

Athena and Yamashita are set to face each other on January 21 in Pomona, California at The Glass House. Earlier this month, Athena became the ROH Women's Champion at Final Battle after she defeated Mercedes Martinez.

After being in WWE for over six years, Athena came to AEW on May 29 during the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Her last match on AEW TV was on the November 30 episode of "AEW Rampage" and it was against Dani Mo. Her last match for Prestige Wrestling was on April 14, when she lost to current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie.

During Yamashita's Tokyo Joshi-Pro Wrestling career, she became the first-ever Princess of Princess Champion in 2016. She has also been a champion in other promotions, a three-time DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Champion, and was the SHINE Champion from May to June 2019. Yamashita also has had a few matches in All Elite Wrestling, including one match where she faced Thunder Rosa on the July 27 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Her last Prestige Wrestling match was on September 17, when she defeated Trish Adora.

Other matches set for the Prestige Wrestling event include Evil Uno vs. Jacob Fatu, Kevin Blackwood vs. Mao, Tyler Bateman vs. Davey Richards, and Robert Martyr vs. Kidd Bandit.