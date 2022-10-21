Athena Set For Match Against Top Joshi Star

Prestige Wrestling announced on Thursday night via Twitter that AEW star Athena is set to face Tokyo Joshi-Pro Wrestling Star Miyu Yamashita.

Athena and Yamashita will face each other next year on January 21 in Pomona, California at The Glass House.

Yamashita has had a few matches in All Elite Wrestling. One of her more recent matches was on July 27 for the "Dynamite" Fight for the Fallen special, where she faced then-AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. Yamashita also was on an episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" in June, where she and Skye Blue lost to Nyla Rose and Serena Deeb.

During Yamashita's Tokyo Joshi-Pro Wrestling career, she became the first-ever Princess of Princess Champion in 2016 and has held the title a total of three times. She has also been a champion in other promotions, a three-time DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Champion, and was the SHINE Champion from May to June 2019.

Her last Prestige Wrestling match was on September 19, when she defeated Trish Adora.

After over six years with WWE, Athena made her AEW debut At Double Or Nothing on May 29. Her latest match on "Dynamite" was on October 5 for AEW's 3rd Anniversary show, where she, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale defeated Jamie Hayter, Penelope Ford, and Serena Deeb. A month before, at Grand Slam 2022, Athena was part of a Four-Way Match for the AEW Interim World Championship.

Athena's last match for Prestige Wrestling was on April 14, when she lost to current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie.