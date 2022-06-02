Warning: This post contains spoilers for “AEW Dark: Elevation.”

Three matches were recorded for an upcoming episode of “AEW Dark: Elevation” before Wednesday night’s live broadcast of “Dynamite,” and one of them featured the debut of one of the top stars from Japan’s Joshi scene.

Miyu Yamashita arrived in AEW at the “Elevation” taping, teaming with Skye Blue to face Nyla Rose and Serena Deeb. Her team lost the match when Deeb tapped out Blue. Deeb is coming off an AEW Women’s Championship loss to Thunder Rosa at last weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. “Elevation” also featured get-right victories for Frankie Kazarian, who was on the losing end of a six-man tag at Double or Nothing, and Death Triangle, who lost a war with the House of Black thanks to Julia Hart’s heel turn at the same event.

Yamashita is considered the ace of the Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling promotion — she became the first-ever Princess of Princess Champion in 2016 and has thus far held that title an unprecedented three times, with 1,065 combined days as champion (more than twice as many as anyone else to date) and 16 successful title defenses. She lost the belt back in March to Shoko Yakajima, who currently has the second-most title defenses with five.

Late last month, Yamashita wrestled matches on back-to-back shows for Prestige Wrestling in Portland, Oregon. She got wins over Masha Slamovich and another visitor from Tokyo Joshi Pro, Maki Itoh, who is the reigning International Princess Champion and who has wrestled six matches for AEW since first arriving in February 2021.

PWInsider published the results of the matches from the matches recorded Wednesday night.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Serpentico via pinfall.

Nyla Rose & Serena Deeb defeated Skye Blue & Miyu Yamashita. Deeb forced Blue to submit.

Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro & Rey Fenix) defeated The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth). Avalon took the pin.

“AEW Dark: Elevation” airs on the AEW YouTube channel every Monday at 7 PM ET.

