Maki Itoh made her return to AEW tonight when she was revealed as Dr. Britt Baker’s mystery opponent in the Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Match.

Itoh actually teased her appearance earlier this weekend when she said her next match would take place in the United States. This is her first match back with AEW since March 2021.

During her brief run with AEW last year, Itoh teamed up with Baker in a match against Riho and Thunder Rosa at the Revolution pay-per-view. Itoh was initially called up to AEW as part of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. After losing to Ryo Mizunami in a first-round match, Itoh wrestled several more matches on AEW Dark. She was also part of the inaugural episode of Dark: Elevation.

Despite the crowd being split down the middle, Britt Baker secured the victory in the tournament match by hitting her lockjaw finishing move. She will now advance to the semifinal round and face Toni Storm.

Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet is still scheduled to go on-on-one on this Friday’s Rampage. The winner of that match will face the other semifinalist, Ruby Soho, who defeated Riho last week.

The tournament finals will be held at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas, and Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

