Maki Itoh, who wrestled several matches for AEW over the past month, is returning to Japan.

Itoh closed up her brief AEW tenure after suffering a loss to Riho during tonight’s debut episode of AEW Dark: Elevation [Full Results Here].

Through a tweet, Itoh announced that her future schedule with AEW has yet to be decided.

She wrote, “I’m going back to Japan! I can only speak Makiglish but everyone was kind and I was very happy. Do you want to see me again? I’m sorry, the next schedule has not been decided. But I hope we can meet again! Thank you f–k you all #AEW.”

At last Sunday’s AEW Revolution, the team of Itoh and Dr. Britt Baker defeated Riho and Thunder Rosa. Itoh, a star for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in Japan, was initially called up to AEW as part of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. She lost to Ryo Mizunami in the first round last month.

See below for the tweet: