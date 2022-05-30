Nearly six months after her first run-in with Malakai Black, Julia Hart aligned herself with the House of Black at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Last December, Black appeared out of the darkness to spit black mist at Hart, which led to a brief rivalry between The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) and Black. In subsequent months, Hart began sporting an eyepatch and was no longer her cheerful self as she accompanied Pillman Jr. and Garrison to the ring for their matches.

Earlier this month, The House of Black attempted to get Hart to strike Garrison with a chair but she resisted. This was believed to be the first instance of Hart teasing a heel turn.

After joining House of Black, Hart took to Twitter to make her first comments. She wrote, “The house always wins,” which is a popular saying among gamblers visiting casinos. Incidentally, Sunday’s event was held in Las Vegas, the gambling capital of the world.

As seen below, Pillman Jr. also reacted to his former valet turning to the dark side.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
Facebook iconFollow Wrestling Inc. on Facebook.