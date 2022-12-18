AEW's Willow Nightingale Explains Items On Her Amazon Wishlist

Tis' the season of giving — a spirit that All Elite Wrestling star Willow Nightingale fully embodies.

Christmas Day is soon approaching, with the last-minute holiday shopping already in full gear. Deciding what to surprise someone with for the holiday can often be a challenging task, but luckily, Amazon has created a simple and efficient way to compile and view gift options — called an Amazon Wishlist. Accordingly, Nightingale has shared her own, with some interesting items on it.

In a recent episode of "Hey! (EW)," Nightingale explained a couple of the items, including wrist tape – often used by professional wrestlers to support, assist in gripping, and prevent injury to their wrists. After years of borrowing wrist tape, the "Babe With The Power" wanted to give back, perhaps to spread some holiday cheer with the "extremely strong" Summum Fit athletic tape. "Now, I'm a sharer," Nightingale said. "Socialist, for everybody."

In addition to her wrist tape, host RJ City brought up Nightingale's wish for a two-pack shower caddy with "no drilling required," so she can keep her bathroom items, like shampoo and conditioner, especially organized, and off the corner ledge of the bathtub. "This is probably an old listing because I probably don't even need that anymore," Nightingale responded, revealing she likely added the item when she was moving to a new home. "At this moment in my life, I don't need that," she reiterated.

Nightingale's current life has brought great opportunities to her in recent months, as she officially signed with All Elite Wrestling back in October, and remains a steady figure on AEW programming.