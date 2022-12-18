Footage Of Velveteen Dream's Arrest Released

Patrick Clark (fka Velveteen Dream in WWE) was arrested in August, after punching and biting a gym employee, and reportedly became belligerent with authorities when they stepped in.

TMZ has now released the bodycam footage of Clark's apprehension, where Clark can be seen shouting for his lawyer and threatening to sue the officers. "This is crazy! I work for the WWE," Clark can be heard shouting in the video. Clark continues to berate officers "I was not given my Miranda rights! You f—ed up," Clark continued. "You f—ed up, sir! I was not given my Miranda rights, so go ahead and bring me to your motherf—ing station, you f—ed up!" Clark has admitted he was intoxicated during the arrest. When the dust finally settled, Clark was charged with two misdemeanors: battery and trespassing, but the case did not go forward and was thrown out in September, as the victim did not choose to press charges.

Clark was released from WWE in 2021 and the controversial former-"NXT" North American Champion had been trying to make a return to professional wrestling and WWE in the lead-up to the arrest. Clark had initially been a top prospect in WWE, doing well on the reality competition "Tough Enough" before going on to becoming a pillar of "WWE NXT" programming, but saw his popularity wane after he was accused of sexual misconduct in 2020. WWE reportedly investigated and dismissed the accusations, but Clark still ended up released from the company months later for unrelated "behavioral issues."