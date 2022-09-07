Details On Velveteen Dream 'Punching And Biting' During Recent Arrest

It's been a bad week for people being bit or doing the biting, but nonetheless, the act of biting is having a moment.

TMZ is reporting that the recent arrest of Patrick Clark, known in "WWE NXT" as The Velveteen Dream, stemmed from the former "NXT"s North American Champion biting a gym employee and punching him in the face, leaving teeth marks on the employee's "left chest, near the armpit." According to documents received by TMZ, Clark got into an altercation with a senior gym employee, after being told to leave an area that was closed for cleaning. Clark also reportedly threatened to kill the employee.

Clark has been charged with battery and trespassing on a property after warning, both misdemeanors. The arrest put Clark in violation of his probation stemming from a November 2021 arrest for cocaine possession, and that violation led to another arrest days later.

First joining WWE in 2015, Clark was something of a controversial figure in the WWE locker room. After being named in the Speaking Out movement for inappropriate contact with a minor, Clark was released from the company in 2021 over rumored "behavioral issues." Clark had recently been angling for a return to professional wrestling in the wake of "NXT" founder Paul "Triple H" Levesque's ascent to WWE Chief Content Officer and the returns of fellow "NXT" stars like Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis, as an opportunity, though current "NXT" North American Champion Carmelo Hayes shot down any chance of working with him.