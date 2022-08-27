Former NXT Star Seemingly Petitions For Return To Triple H-Led WWE

In 2020, Patrick Clark Jr. — best known as former WWE NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream — made headlines for all the wrong reasons, with it being reported that he made inappropriate contact with a minor. He continued to make these headlines in the following months, as he was called out during the #SpeakingOut movement for alleged misconduct.

Clarke has denied these allegations, while Triple H claimed WWE found no evidence of any wrongdoing on Clarke's part during the company's investigation. In May of 2021, Dream was let go from WWE over reported behavioral issues, but now it seems he's ready to come back now that WWE has rehired a host of talents who were let go in the past.

"DON'T DREAM IT BE IT #BringBackVelveteenDream," the former Superstar's Instagram bio reads. Alongside the bio, he put out a post seemingly crying out for people to listen to him and his story.

Before being accused of these actions, Clarke Jr. was a pro-dominant part of the "NXT" roster. He was featured in rivalries with the likes of Aleister Black, Ricochet, and EC3 during his first year on WWE's black and gold brand. He held the North American Championship for the better part of 2019, successfully defending the title against challengers such as Tyler Breeze and Riddle. During his last year in WWE, however, he found himself on the losing end of a feud with then-"NXT" Champion Adam Cole, before eventually moving on to feud with Kushida during his last months on TV.