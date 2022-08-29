Carmelo Hayes Responds To Fan Who Implies He Should Wrestle Velveteen Dream

Current "NXT" North American Champion Carmelo Hayes wants nothing to do with former North American Champion Velveteen Dream.

Hayes took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with remaining unbooked for Worlds Collide, stating that he'd head into Shawn Michaels's office and flip a table over if that doesn't get rectified. A fan chimed in to seemingly suggest Hayes should face the Velveteen Dream, but the champ kept his answer simple and to the point: "Hell na."

Dream, who was seen as one of "NXT's" rising stars from 2017 to 2019, has apparently petitioned to come back to the WWE fold in wake of "NXT" founder Paul "Triple H" Levesque gaining creative control in the company, but that pitch seems unlikely, at best. Dream, real name Patrick Clark Jr., saw his once-promising career grind to a halt when he was accused of inappropriate contact with a minor during the #SpeakingOut movement. Independent wrestler Joshua Fuller accused Clark of grooming and inappropriate contact. Levesque said at the time that WWE investigated the situation and found nothing to warrant action against Clark, who continued to work programs for "NXT" as #FireVelveteenDream"trended on social media. Clark was ultimately released by WWE in May 2021 following reported behavioral issues, but Clark claimed in an interview earlier this year that his release stemmed from the accusations against him.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently weighed in on the possibility of Clark finding himself back in WWE, but the former six-time world champion doesn't think that's going to happen.