Bobby Fish Talks About His Relationship With HBK

Though he's grown accustomed to correspondence with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, the younger version of Bobby Fish wouldn't believe it.

The former two-time "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champion first signed with WWE in 2017, soon joining one of WWE's greatest factions, the Undisputed Era. Alongside Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong, the stable plowed through their competition on "NXT" programming. Backing their push, was a "think tank" team of executives, including Vice President of Talent Development Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Director of Talent Development William Regal, and producer Shawn Michaels

In a recent episode of the "Wrestling Perspective" podcast, Bobby Fish discussed his evolving relationship with the legendary "Heartbreak Kid," who once served as an influence for Fish. After moving into Michael's WWE Performance Center class for film study, Fish admitted he "had to remind myself that first couple of weeks to stop getting in my own head and just thinking like, 'Holy sh—, that's Shawn Michaels.'" Gradually, Fish adapted to "actually listen[ing] to the valuable information that was coming out of the man's mouth."

On occasion, Michaels recruited fellow WWE Hall of Famers, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and X-Pac to help teach the class. Fish noted that after spending so much time with the wrestling legends, "it humanizes [them]." With Michaels, Fish discovered their mutual interests, not only in professional wrestling but in MMA as well. "There's an interesting sort of transfer of those things," he said. "There were things that Shawn could understand that I felt like I would share with other people, and they just weren't able to bridge the gap."

"Sometimes to look at your cell phone and see like, 'Oh, Shawn Michaels is texting me...15, 16-year-old me is not believing this," he added.