CJ Perry's Current Earnings Eclipsing Money Made In WWE

Fightful Select has reported that former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (FKA Lana) has exceeded her best WWE year financially, primarily due to her Brand Army website, CJPerry.com.

To see her Brand Army posts, fans have to pay a monthly fee of $19.99. According to her site, subscription benefits include "exclusive TikToks, exclusive never before seen photos and videos from the road, photo shoots, and movie/TV sets." She also noted that there will be occasional appearances of Miro and she will post at "least 5 times a week or more."

Perry launched her website back on May 20 and as reported, in the first 24 hours of it going live, she made nearly $20,000. It was the biggest launch day in the history of Brand Army.

Since her WWE release in 2021, Perry has not been in the ring but has been busy with various modeling, TV, and movie projects. Perry appeared on the reality TV show, "The Surreal Life," the movie "Wifelike," which also starred Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Elena Kampouris, and the 2021 movie "Cosmic Sin," which starred Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo.

Last month, Perry also teased that she was starring in a new Paramount movie. She revealed during an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman that she was going to be playing an assassin and her character was inspired by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

It's interesting to note that Danielle Moinet (FKA Summer Rae), Cassie Lee (FKA Peyton Royce), and Jessica McKay (FKA Billie Kay) are a few other former WWE Superstars that are part of the Brand Army platform.