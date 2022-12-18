Current Betting Odds For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

The current betting odds for NJPW's biggest event, Wrestle Kingdom 17 have been revealed by BetOnline.org.

The card for the January 4, 2023 event includes IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White defending his title against the G1 Climax 2022 winner Kazuchika Okada, and IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay will be defending his title against AEW star and former NJPW star Kenny Omega.

Other matches confirmed for the Tokyo Dome event include WWE Superstar Karl Anderson defending his NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga, the farewell match of NJPW legend Keiji Muto, IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR defending against Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI, IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI will be defending her title against Tam Nakano, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori will defend his title in a four-way match, and Ren Narita vs Zack Sabre Jr. to crown the inaugural NJPW World TV Champion.

Below are the betting odds for several of the Championship matches:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada -400 (1/4)

Jay White (c) +250 (5/2)

IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Match

Will Ospreay (c) -300 (1/3)

Kenny Omega +200 (2/1)

IWGP Women's Championship Match

Kairi (c) -1000 (1/10)

Tam Nakano +500 (5/1)

NJPW World TV Championship Tournament Final

Zack Sabre Jr. -180 (5/9)

Ren Narita +140 (7/5)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Taiji Ishimori (c) -150 (2/3)

El Desperado +250 (5/2)

Hiromu Takahashi +250 (5/2)

Master Wato +650 (13/2)

As noted, there will be another night dedicated to Wrestle Kingdom 17. The second night is slated for January 21.