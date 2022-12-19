Jeff Hardy Pre-Trial Hearing In DUI Case Delayed Yet Again

On Monday, there was yet another delay in Jeff Hardy's court case stemming from his June 13 arrest in Deland, Florida for driving under the influence and related charges. According to the unopposed motion for a continuance filed by his lawyer Brian T. Coughlin, the defense first received the maintenance records for the Intoxilyzer 8000 breath analysis device used at the time of the arrest on October 31. More than six weeks removed, Coughlin wrote that he "requires additional time to examine perceived anomalies reflected in the maintenance records" and take deposition testimony from the police employee who maintains the device.

Monday's continuance — first reported by PWInsider — is the third such delay in the case requested by Hardy's counsel, all of which were unopposed by the state. The previous such motions, filed on August 9 and October 18, dealt with needing additional time to go through evidence disclosed in discovery and attempts to "negotiate a potential pretrial resolution," respectively.

According to the police report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Hardy was pulled over after four different calls came into 911 to report his white Dodge Charger "swerving all over the roadway, failing to maintain their lane, and running off the roadway." When Hardy was located, his car was said to be "traveling significantly under the speed limit, weaving across travel lanes, and running off the shoulder of the roadway." After he was pulled over, Hardy "appeared to be in a stupor and confused," as he generally wasn't responding to commands. Hardy's two on-site breath tests for blood alcohol content came in at 0.294 and 0.291, more than 3 ½ times the legal limit of 0.8. Hardy was then arrested and booked; AEW suspended him the following day, pending the completion of a treatment program and continued sobriety thereafter.

Hardy has two previous DUI convictions — from 2018 and 2019.