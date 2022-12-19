Programming Update On Next Week's Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE will not be pre-taping a holiday episode in addition to "WWE Raw" tonight, according to a new report. The promotion is set to run its weekly show tonight as planned at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa but does not have a live "Raw" taping on the schedule for next Monday, according to the company's touring schedule. PWInsider reports that although WWE doesn't have a live taping set for next week, it is not pre-filming an additional episode in front of tonight's audience to fill that gap, indicating it will fill next week's airtime with something other than a normal episode of "Raw."

Tonight's episode of "Raw" will be headlined by a match between former women's champions Bayley and Becky Lynch, a ladder match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, and a tag team contest between The Street Profits and The Judgement Day's Damian Priest and Finn Bálor. Bayley and Lynch had an altercation prior to the former's match against Alexa Bliss at the beginning of last week's episode, setting up their showdown for this week. The Street Profits and Judgement Day also clashed last week, when Akira Tozawa joined Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford in taking on Bálor, Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

But it's Lumis and Miz's ladder match that poses to be one of the most intriguing on the card, given the rarity of such a stipulation taking place on "Raw." Lumis recently defeated Miz to receive a WWE contract, and tonight's rematch will be a "winner-takes-all" for two bags of money hanging above the ring. As for next week, it seems likely that WWE may opt to broadcast a "Best of 2022" special, if past years are any indication.