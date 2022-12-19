WWE Raw Preview (12/19): Dexter Lumis Vs. The Miz In A Winner Takes All Ladder Match, Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley, More

The final episode of "WWE Raw" before Christmas takes place tonight in Des Moines, Iowa. Three matches are currently advertised, including a high-stakes battle between rivals The Miz and Dexter Lumis in a "Winner Takes All" ladder match. The story involving the pair began in the summer when Lumis repeatedly attacked Miz for an unknown cause; Johnny Gargano later exposed that it was all planned by Miz to gain attention and that "The A-Lister" stopped paying Lumis along the way. The former WWE Champion collided with Lumis on the November 28 episode of "Raw" in an "Anything Goes" match, which saw the 38-year-old earn a WWE contract and collect the cash owed to him. Unhappy with the situation and his own financial predicament, Miz agreed to face Lumis in a ladder match, with both men putting a bag of money on the line.

Becky Lynch will finally get her hands of Damage CTRL's Bayley this evening. Lynch, who was written off television following a backstage attack by the trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY in the summer, will now have the opportunity to exact revenge in a match against the group's leader; this will be the first televised bout between Lynch and Bayley since April 2019. Notably, this will be Lynch's first one-on-one match since challenging Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship at SummerSlam in July.

Finally, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits will battle Damian Priest and Finn Bálor of The Judgment Day. Last week, Bálor, Priest, and Dominik Mysterio overcame Ford, Dawkins, and Akira Tozawa in a six-man tag bout. The Street Profits now have the opportunity to silence the group on their own and make amends for the defeat they suffered seven nights ago.