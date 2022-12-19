Huge Becky Lynch Match Announced For 12/19 WWE Raw

The ongoing war that Damage CTRL is waging against the rest of the WWE main roster will see yet another big-time matchup on the upcoming December 19 episode of "WWE RAW." Damage CTRL leader and former multi-time women's champion Bayley will go one-on-one with Becky Lynch in Des Moines, Iowa.

Lynch and Bayley have been intertwined since their shared stint in NXT, where they, alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, became known as the Four Horsewomen, ahead of the mass callup that began the "Divas Revolution" storyline back in 2015. Bayley was not one of the women called up at that time, meaning her first and only singles meeting with Lynch on the main roster didn't take place until the April 30, 2019 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in which the Irish star was victorious.

After a shoulder injury at SummerSlam 2022 sidelined Lynch for a number of months, her subsequent return to action ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames saw her immediately engage in a feud against Damage CTRL. While Bianca Belair — who captained a WarGames team against Damage CTRL alongside Lynch – has since moved on from the feud, Becky is still heavily at odds with Bayley and co.

Damage CTRL has been on a roll despite several losses at Premium Live Events in recent months. Iyo Sky got a singles victory over Candice LeRae on the December 12 episode of "RAW" and followed that up just days later with a successful defense of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Dakota Kai on the December 16 episode of "SmackDown" against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan.