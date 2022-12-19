WWE NXT Star Reacts To Praise From Triple H

Sol Rucca is a bright, up-and-coming star in WWE's "NXT" developmental territory, mostly competing on the brand's "Lvl Up" television show that airs on Peacock's WWE Network. A recent encounter on the program had her going one-on-one against another promising prospect in Valentina Feroz. Still, it was the finish of the bout that got the internet wrestling community buzzing. Rucca debuted her new finishing move called the "Sol Snatcher," where she finds an opportunity near the corner of the ring to bounce off the middle rope into a flipping cutter on her partner. It's awe-inspiring when you see it for the first time, and WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was a big fan of what Rucca dished out. He tweeted a video of Rucca delivering the move and commended her, saying her future was "SO bright" with the company.

"When I saw [the tweet from Triple H], I literally didn't even know what to do," Rucca told Fox Sports. "I was like, 'Oh my God, do I reply to him? Do I quote tweet?' Like, I was freaking out. It's insane. Especially it being on Lvl Up, which is like the development of NXT. It was crazy. I did not expect it to go viral. I was shocked."

In more recent matches, the "NXT Lvl Up" commentators have mentioned how Sol Rucca was amongst those considered for the women's Iron Survivor Challenge that took place at the Deadline PLE on December 10, 2022, but they note she's a fresh face and can't jump the line ahead of the women who have been there longer. Rucca will be featured on this Tuesday's pre-taped episode of "NXT" in a match against former "NXT UK" Women's Champion, Alba Fyre.