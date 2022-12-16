Spoilers For The Final Two WWE NXT Episodes Of 2022
The final two "WWE NXT" episodes of 2022 were taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida earlier this week. The tapings set up new rivalries and furthered existing storylines, including an upset loss for a top female performer on WWE's developmental brand.
** SPOILERS BELOW **
Results for the 12/20 episode:
* In the opening contest, Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom thanks to outside assistance from Trick Williams. After the match, Axiom hit an Asai moonsault, furthering recent issues between Axiom and Williams. On the 12/13 episode, Hayes and Williams blamed Axiom for Hayes' loss in the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline, with Hayes vowing to "delete Axiom's ass" ahead of their one-on-one contest.
* Zoey Stark defeated Nikkita Lyons with Stark using the ropes for leverage. The rivalry dates back to Stark turning on her former tag team partner on November 8.
* Apollo Crews called out Carmelo Hayes in the ring, followed by a back-and-forth promo between the two superstars. This was Crews' first match since his loss to "WWE NXT" Champion Bron Breakker at Deadline.
* Elektra Lopez defeated Indi Hartwell.
* Alba Fyre defeated Sol Ruca via DQ as Isla Dawn attacked Fyre, smashing her longtime rival's hand on the ring steps with a baseball bat. Dawn had defeated Fyre at Deadline.
* The New Day defeated Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen to retain their "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championship. The match ended with Woods hitting a top rope elbow for the pinfall victory.
* The show ended with Grayson Waller, the winner of the inaugural Men's Iron Survivor Challenge, calling out Breakker. The "NXT" Champion charged from the parking lot to the ring, spearing Waller. However, the brash Aussie had a steel plate hidden under his jacket. This was likely an homage to the Bret Hart/Goldberg WCW angle from March 1999.
Spoiler Results For The 12/27 Episode
* Julius Creed defeated JD McDonagh with a sliding lariat, a week after Brutus Creed took a loss to McDonagh. After the match, the reunited Indus Sher confronted The Creed Brothers, setting up a possible showdown between the teams. Indus Sher called out Julius & Brutus Creed recently, and the teams wrestled a match at a recent "WWE NXT" live event in Dade City.
* Wendy Choo defeated Cora Jade in a grudge match. Jade had defeated Choo in their last two televised matches, and a vignette aired last week showing a more serious version of Choo calling out Jade for throwing a drink at her. Choo said that the incident "brought her to a dark place" that she did not want to be in again.
* Scrypts defeated Ikemen Jiro. This was the former Reggie's second televised match following his win over Guru Raaj on November 22. Scrypts has also been working with Jiro at recent live events.
* Lyra Valkyria defeated Lash Legend, a week after her television debut against Amari Miller.
* Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler of The Scisim defeated Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe & Malik Blade in a six-man match.
* Fallon Henley defeated Kiana James in a singles match. This was a rematch from the 11/29 episode, where James prevailed with a win.
* Drew Gulak, accompanied by Hank Walker, came out to the ring to show other "WWE NXT" wrestlers the proper way to apply wrestling holds. This led to Charlie Dempsey, the son of wrestling legend Wiliam Regal, confronting Gulak to set up a match for the first show of 2023. Gulak has been appearing regularly on "WWE NXT" since the 12/6 episode, watching matches from ringside and interacting with superstars.
* Wes Lee defeated Tony D'Angelo in the main event. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo attempted to help The Don, but Dijak beat him and dragged him to the backstage area. This allowed Lee to score the pinfall. Dijak had initially targeted Lee upon his return to "WWE NXT" last month.
H/T to F4WOnline for the full spoiler results.