Spoilers For The Final Two WWE NXT Episodes Of 2022

The final two "WWE NXT" episodes of 2022 were taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida earlier this week. The tapings set up new rivalries and furthered existing storylines, including an upset loss for a top female performer on WWE's developmental brand.

** SPOILERS BELOW **

Results for the 12/20 episode:

* In the opening contest, Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom thanks to outside assistance from Trick Williams. After the match, Axiom hit an Asai moonsault, furthering recent issues between Axiom and Williams. On the 12/13 episode, Hayes and Williams blamed Axiom for Hayes' loss in the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline, with Hayes vowing to "delete Axiom's ass" ahead of their one-on-one contest.

* Zoey Stark defeated Nikkita Lyons with Stark using the ropes for leverage. The rivalry dates back to Stark turning on her former tag team partner on November 8.

* Apollo Crews called out Carmelo Hayes in the ring, followed by a back-and-forth promo between the two superstars. This was Crews' first match since his loss to "WWE NXT" Champion Bron Breakker at Deadline.

* Elektra Lopez defeated Indi Hartwell.

* Alba Fyre defeated Sol Ruca via DQ as Isla Dawn attacked Fyre, smashing her longtime rival's hand on the ring steps with a baseball bat. Dawn had defeated Fyre at Deadline.

* The New Day defeated Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen to retain their "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championship. The match ended with Woods hitting a top rope elbow for the pinfall victory.

* The show ended with Grayson Waller, the winner of the inaugural Men's Iron Survivor Challenge, calling out Breakker. The "NXT" Champion charged from the parking lot to the ring, spearing Waller. However, the brash Aussie had a steel plate hidden under his jacket. This was likely an homage to the Bret Hart/Goldberg WCW angle from March 1999.