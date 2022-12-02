Bron Breakker Can See Female WWE NXT Star Headlining WrestleMania

Every superstar who enters the WWE has aspirations of one-day main eventing the company's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania. "The Showcase of the Immortals" has created some of the most iconic moments in wrestling and it's an event that can shape a career and establish you as one of the best in the industry if you're able to get that closing spot in April.

During an exclusive interview with "WWE Deutschland" on Instagram, current "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker, who has a bright future in the WWE himself, spoke about his brand and who he sees as having the potential to main event on the "Grandest Stage of Them All." "Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania one day for sure," Breakker said. "Other than myself, I would love to battle with a number of guys [at WrestleMania]. Ilja Dragunov, Apollo Crews, Tony D'Angelo."

Breakker also mentioned wanting to face GUNTHER again someday, noting that the man is a "ring general" and someone he "can't wait to work with down the road." The two's only time facing each other was back in April, with Breakker coming out on top, retaining his championship in the process. As far as Breakker's first pick of Jade, the two are currently in a relationship outside the ring, having dated for a few months as two of "WWE NXT's" biggest stars at such a young age. The future looks extremely bright for the two performers in their 20s, with Breakker holding the "NXT" Championship for the second time and Jade accomplishing major feats alongside her partner turned bitter rival Roxanne Perez.